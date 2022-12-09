LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft

Deondrick Mychahl Jones, 32, of Ridgeland.
Deondrick Mychahl Jones, 32, of Ridgeland.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Ridgeland man was arrested Thursday after an incident involving a fatal shooting and vehicle theft on November 27, 2022.

Gulfport Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft.

On November 27 around 2:43 a.m., Gulfport Police responded to I-10 near the Highway 49 exit in reference to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a deceased victim on the side of the road.

That victim was later identified by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer as 23-year-old Nila Stennis from Pascagoula.

Police say during the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Jones left the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, and fled the scene in her vehicle.

Jones was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $1,100,000 bond.

Gulfport Police Department extends thanks to the Madison Police Department, the State of Mississippi Capitol Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact GPD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi Valley State head coach resigns, joins Coach Prime in Colorado
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms

Latest News

Timothy Newsom
Man wanted for shooting 3 people in Olive Branch
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
ITPM Ted Henifin shares details about his plans to get Jackson's water system into compliance...
Program manager wants to replace 100 miles of Jackson water pipeline in next five years
New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage