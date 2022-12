VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman was in court Thursday after allegedly stabbing a family member in the mouth earlier this week.

Melissa Winters, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault in the incident.

Her bond has been set at $50,000.

