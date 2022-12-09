Two Pike County people in custody have charges upgraded to murder

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people saw their charges upgraded to murder Thursday in an ongoing investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Last month, Kentrail Magee and Adrian Goodwin were taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and conspiracy after a shooting incident involving a victim later identified as Ricardo Weathersby.

Weathersby was shot at the 7000 block of Highway 48 East.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Weathersby, after being in critical condition, succumbed to his injuries recently, resulting in the upgraded charges.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.

