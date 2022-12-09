LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

TONIGHT: Gulfport resident to be featured on Wheel of Fortune

Many of you don't change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune....
Many of you don't change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you'll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel.

Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched Wheel of Fortune with her family, and she wanted to try it out for herself. After submitting an audition video, Reasor was chosen to be on the Disney Secret Santa edition of the show.

The episode she’s on was recorded back in September. She says her biggest surprise about Wheel of Fortune was how heavy the wheel actually is.

“I had to, you know, basically fight a giant to spin it, but it was amazing,” Reasor said. “Going out there and being next to two celebrities, people you’ve watched for 40 years or more on TV, that’s- it’s been a big eye opener, you know, a life-changing experience.”

To see how Monica did, you’ll have to tune in and watch Wheel of Fortune tonight, right after our 6 O’clock news.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi Valley State head coach resigns, joins Coach Prime in Colorado
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms

Latest News

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins aims to visit every county in the state to bring the art of...
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln
The Miss America competition is set for Dec. 12-16 in Connecticut.
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
Hundreds of fans, along with friends and family, poured into Hernando Funeral Home to pay their...
Hundreds pay respect to Jerry Lee Lewis at Hernando visitation
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!