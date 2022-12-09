TONIGHT: Gulfport resident to be featured on Wheel of Fortune

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel.

Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched Wheel of Fortune with her family, and she wanted to try it out for herself. After submitting an audition video, Reasor was chosen to be on the Disney Secret Santa edition of the show.

The episode she’s on was recorded back in September. She says her biggest surprise about Wheel of Fortune was how heavy the wheel actually is.

“I had to, you know, basically fight a giant to spin it, but it was amazing,” Reasor said. “Going out there and being next to two celebrities, people you’ve watched for 40 years or more on TV, that’s- it’s been a big eye opener, you know, a life-changing experience.”

To see how Monica did, you’ll have to tune in and watch Wheel of Fortune tonight, right after our 6 O’clock news.

