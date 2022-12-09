Things To Know Friday, December 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Miss Mississippi heads to the Miss America competition

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins left from Jackson’s airport Thursday morning and has now arrived in Connecticut. She will spend the next few days with 50 other candidates preparing for the first night of the preliminary competition at Miss America. Miss Mississippi arrived with her luggage in tow at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport bright and early Thursday morning. “I’ve already shipped three crates worth of luggage,” Perkins said. “Thank you, UPS. Let’s just pray it gets there on time. And then I’ve got this with the competition wardrobe. This is our priceless prize suitcase. I’ve got this bag for New York City a little carry-on bag and it was super hard to fit everything in one carry-on because I am a girl and I do overpack. And then this one is just some extra stuff I might need throughout the week.”

2. Mississippi ICU capacity decreasing as COVID-19 and flu cases climb

Roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated. It sounds familiar, right? State health officials say there’s an urgent reason for you to take their advice. It’s a cycle we all became familiar with at the height of COVID-19. Doctors are yet again asking that you take the steps to protect yourself, namely vaccination, in hopes that it will keep you out of already full hospitals. “The message gets your flu vaccine if you haven’t done if you’re eligible for the bivalent booster vaccine,” described State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “Please get it now. If you’ve never started the COVID-19 vaccine, now’s a great opportunity.”

3. Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

JSU responds to rumors surrounding the alleged unfulfillment of Deion Sanders’ contract. On September 27, a podcast featuring Deion Sanders by the company “Earn Your Leisure” was uploaded to YouTube. The following comment by Sanders was clipped from that interview and spread on social media: “How can we have 60,000 people in the stadium and you told me we sold out? I check the receipts and we only sold 28,000 tickets? Y’all better find out who’s stealing because that affects my pocket,” he said. The comment from the interview was specific enough to draw the attention of several people who went online to share their opinions about if this could have led to Sanders leaving JSU. Coach Prime recently accepted the head coaching job at Colorado after three seasons with JSU. He has a clause in his contract that states if a JSU game sells over 30,000 tickets, then he would receive 10% of the total revenue of ticket sales.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.