Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program to distribute Christmas presents to children, senior citizens

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ‘Tis the season to give.

The Salvation Army is helping to spread holiday cheer through its Angel Tree Program.

The goal is to provide Christmas gifts for children and seniors in need in our area.

“The Angel Tree is vital during this time of year. Could you imagine and not having gifts around the Christmas Tree?” said Bill Shafer, the Major of the Salvation Army.

Shafer says presents will be under the Christmas trees for children and senior citizens thanks to generous churches, corporate sponsors, residents, local businesses, schools, and other donors.

“We have bicycles and drones and remote cars and dolls,” Shafer said. “This year the Salvation Army is providing for over 1200 hundred children this year.”

One hundred and twenty-five seniors were added to the Angel Tree this year.

“We are able to provide for them pots and pans, new dishes, towels, towels, bedding, things like that and things that they wanted. Seniors are important, and we love and care for them and our community supports them,” Shafer added.

Major Shafer says during these tough economic times and inflation scares, programs like these are needed to put a smile on so many faces.

The distribution day for those who signed up and were approved for the Angel Tree Program is December 15.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.