LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program to distribute Christmas presents to children, senior citizens

By Patrice Clark
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ‘Tis the season to give.

The Salvation Army is helping to spread holiday cheer through its Angel Tree Program.

The goal is to provide Christmas gifts for children and seniors in need in our area.

“The Angel Tree is vital during this time of year. Could you imagine and not having gifts around the Christmas Tree?” said Bill Shafer, the Major of the Salvation Army.

Shafer says presents will be under the Christmas trees for children and senior citizens thanks to generous churches, corporate sponsors, residents, local businesses, schools, and other donors.

“We have bicycles and drones and remote cars and dolls,” Shafer said. “This year the Salvation Army is providing for over 1200 hundred children this year.”

One hundred and twenty-five seniors were added to the Angel Tree this year.

“We are able to provide for them pots and pans, new dishes, towels, towels, bedding, things like that and things that they wanted. Seniors are important, and we love and care for them and our community supports them,” Shafer added.

Major Shafer says during these tough economic times and inflation scares, programs like these are needed to put a smile on so many faces.

The distribution day for those who signed up and were approved for the Angel Tree Program is December 15.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
A steady stream of customers visited this Jackson, Miss., convenience store, in search of...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi

Latest News

Perkins will represent this state at the national competition hoping to become the fifth Miss...
Miss Mississippi heads to the Miss America competition
WLBT at 10p
Mississippi ICU capacity decreasing as COVID and flu cases climb
Mississippi ICU capacity decreasing as COVID-19 and flu cases climb
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say