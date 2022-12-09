Police issue arrest warrants for two more suspects tied to Crystal Springs murder

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more suspects have been identified in the murder of a 17-year-old in Crystal Springs.

Friday, capital murder arrest warrants for Clyde Green, 20, of Jackson, and Icesarion Barnes, 24, of Jackson, were issued in connection with the murder, according to Chief Tony Hemphill.

Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd, 27, was arrested a week ago and is being held at the Copiah County Jail.

The Crystal Springs Police Department responded to a deadly shooting that happened at a Crystal Springs gas station on Tuesday, November 29. Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed, 17, was shot and killed during what police believe to be an attempted robbery.

Green and Barnes are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Crystal Springs Police Department at (601) 892-2121.

