One person killed in wreck along Spillway Road

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a wreck along Spillway Road Friday afternoon, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed.

The incident occurred on the Spillway near Martin Drive.

The name of the deceased has not been released. Family members have yet to be notified.

Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said the wreck was a head-on collision involving an SUV and a truck with a trailer.

The driver of the SUV was deceased, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

