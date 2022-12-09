LawCall
Multiple people injured after shooting in Olive Branch

Multiple people shot in Olive Branch home, police says
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured.

Police responded to a shooting on Asbury Place around 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to OBPD, they found each victim with gunshot wounds.

Officers believe this was a domestic incident.

It is unclear how many people were hurt.

