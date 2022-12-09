Motorcyclist dies in wreck on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist has died in a wreck on Highway 80 Thursday night in Jackson, according to police.

A portion of the highway surrounding Robinson Road had to be shut down while the Jackson Police Department investigated.

Multiple police officers, including the mobile crime lab, were on the scene as WLBT crews arrived.

The other vehicle involved was a black Infiniti, but JPD has yet to say how the crash unfolded.

