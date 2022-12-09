LawCall
Mississippi man identified after being shot, killed by police in Memphis

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, TENN., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been identified after he was shot and killed by police in Memphis Monday night.

James West Junior is from the Tate County town of Sarah.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

A police officer was reportedly responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village in Memphis.

After shots were exchanged, investigators say West ran to a nearby business, where he was later found dead.

“It’s every day,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, on the potential danger her officers face. “Our officer was responding to a suspicious vehicle and in that instance, you just never know what you’re going to be faced with.”

At last check, the officer was listed in stable condition.

There is no indication of how the suspicious vehicle call to MPD led to shots fired.

Surveillance videos at Exxon and Valero have already been obtained by investigators.

