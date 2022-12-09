JSU graduate honors deceased mom by earning degree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University held its 2022 Undergraduate and Graduate Ceremony Friday morning, which saw more than 500 students walk the stage and receive their degrees.

One of those graduates, 54-year-old Ira Vaughn, walked across the stage with a Bachelor of Science in professional interdisciplinary studies after 31 years since he last enrolled at the HBCU.

“This is a monumental experience and it feels great,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn says his motivation to return to school and earn a degree was from his late mother, who died of cancer in 2021 after returning to the classroom.

“I got in contact with someone at JSU, and that’s what started this journey last year to go back to school,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn has been employed at Half Shell for seven years and as general manager for six years. The entrepreneur also owns the Unique Class Limousine company.

After retirement, Vaughn plans to continue his career in the corporate sector relocating with his wife, Hope Vaughn, and focus on his philanthropy efforts to JSU, the Sonic Boom of the South, the university’s lifelong learning program, and athletics.

“This achievement has come with many sacrifices. My family has been on my side the entire time. They’ve been through this journey with me. So it’s a degree that we all appreciate.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.