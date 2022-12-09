Jackson Police say three people shot in incident on Sykes Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say three people were shot in an incident on Sykes Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, two victims were on the scene while another victim was En route to the hospital, according to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Hearn says there is an apartment complex near the scene of the incident and they’re hoping to obtain surveillance footage from security cameras there.

They believe a shooter or shooters are in a white Nissan.

This is a developing story.

