First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another quiet and warm evening in the 70s is expected across the area. Temperatures will continue to cool off overnight to the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Areas of fog could also develop later tonight, which could impact your morning commute. There will be a slight chance for a few showers Friday, mainly near and north of I-20, as a front wavers to our north. Otherwise, we will have more clouds around tomorrow with this boundary close by with highs in the middle to upper 70s to round out the work week. This same boundary will keep rain chances in the forecast for this weekend as well. The best chance to see showers and a few thunderstorms will be late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 70s Saturday afternoon before dropping a bit to the upper 60s by Sunday. By next week, a potent cold front is expected to swing in from the west by Tuesday into Wednesday. This system could feature the risk for strong to severe storms. Make sure to check back in for more specifics as we get closer to time. Once this system exits to our east, we should finally see colder air make an appearance by the end of next week.

