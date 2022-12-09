First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather expected over the weekend and early next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mostly quiet evening and night is on tap for the area. There is a slight chance for a few shower as a front wavers across the region, but most spots will stay dry. Temperatures will cool down from the 70s early on to the lower 60s overnight under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will stay on the warmer side for Saturday with highs in the middle 70s. While a few showers could creep into our some of our northernmost communities tomorrow, better chances for rain and thunderstorms are expected overnight into Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon likely won’t be as warm with clouds and the potential for rain. Most spots are forecast to reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees as rain chances taper off throughout the day.

A brief lull on the radar is expected Monday to kick off our next work week before our next storm system swings in by Tuesday/Wednesday. This cold front will not just bring us more rain, but it could also feature the risk for severe weather late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Considering this is still quite a ways out, continue to check back in for more updates as we get closer. Much colder air will funnel in behind this front by the end of the week with highs expected to be in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

