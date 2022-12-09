First Alert Forecast: An unsettled weather pattern is among us and we could see strong storms returning Tuesday going into Wednesday. Cooler weather returns Thursday next week.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

Cloudy skies continue through the afternoon, with a front poised to slip into the region. Expect a slight uptick in widely spaced showers. We’ll stay warm with highs in the 70s. Rain showers will tend to fade through the afternoon hours. We’ll trend variably cloudy overnight with lows falling into the 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our nearly stalled front will begin to make a move toward the south by late Saturday – helping to spark a better chance for showers and storms. Before that, we’ll stay warm with highs in the 70s. A few showers will be possible during the day, as well, but coverage will stay spotty. Rain chances will remain in play into Sunday with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Coverage will start to taper into Sunday evening.

An unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend, next Tuesday and Wednesday brings us strong to severe storms!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern will continue into the early parts of the work week. Temperatures will run near 70 Monday; middle 70s by Tuesday. Our next true front looks to come through by late Tuesday into Wednesday. This feature could yield a few stronger storms as it rolls through with strong wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Timing still is a bit iffy, along with full impact potential – stay tuned in the next few days as we iron things out. Behind it, more December-Esque temperatures will settle into the region.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.