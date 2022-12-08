UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect.

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.

A Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement became aware of the threat on Wednesday.

After an overnight search, Police Chief Gabe Horn said they were able to bring the suspect into custody on Thursday afternoon and will be transported to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center to await charges.

The suspect’s identity has not been released due to his age.

Taylorsville Attendance Center remained open on Thursday as the search for the suspect progressed. However, the Taylorsville PD and the SCSO provided a police presence for added security.

“We don’t wish to cause panic, but do want to be transparent as possible so that parents may make their own choices for their children,” reads the SCSO post. “There will be local and state law enforcement in and around the Taylorsville school until the situation has been resolved.”

Horn said that the police department would send a couple of officers to monitor the school on Friday as a precaution while the investigation continues.

Smith County School District Superintendent Nick Hillman said the school worked with law enforcement to ensure that all students were safe.

“We have to take every threat seriously these days,” said Hillman. “We work well with the police department. Taylorsville PD works well with the school, and they are always checking in on us to keep us safe. Tomorrow will be a normal day.”

Taylorsville Principal Adam Reynold’s office echoed Hillman’s assurances and said, “The situation has been handled, and all is well.”

