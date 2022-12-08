Tip leads to recovery of stolen tractor in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A stolen tractor in Rankin County is back with its rightful owner about a month after it was reported missing.

No details were released to the media about how the tractor was stolen, but special agents said they received a tip in the case on November 29.

After tracking down the lead, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and Rankin County Sherriff’s Office recovered the Massey Ferguson tractor, stolen in Rankin County.

“Tips from the public can often provide key information needed in recovering stolen property,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I encourage anyone who may have information that can assist with this or other cases to give us a call.”

