LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Tip leads to recovery of stolen tractor in Rankin Co.

“Tips from the public can often provide key information needed in recovering stolen property,”...
“Tips from the public can often provide key information needed in recovering stolen property,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.(KEYC News Now)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A stolen tractor in Rankin County is back with its rightful owner about a month after it was reported missing.

No details were released to the media about how the tractor was stolen, but special agents said they received a tip in the case on November 29.

After tracking down the lead, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and Rankin County Sherriff’s Office recovered the Massey Ferguson tractor, stolen in Rankin County.

“Tips from the public can often provide key information needed in recovering stolen property,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I encourage anyone who may have information that can assist with this or other cases to give us a call.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
A steady stream of customers visited this Jackson, Miss., convenience store, in search of...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Corey Chapman Jr. asked what people could do to help address Jackson's water problems at a...
Forest Hill teen commended for speaking up at water town hall meeting
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. (74) greets fans after practice before...
Funeral home mishandled former Saints player’s brain after death in police custody, attorneys say
On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday in Bossier City, La. She...
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, December 8