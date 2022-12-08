Three new officers sworn into Biloxi Police Department

LawCall
Police Chief John Miller said these hirs are a great addition to the department.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department continues to grow.

Three new recruits took the oath of office to protect and serve the community.

Police Chief John Miller said these hires are a great addition for the department as they make a promise to their community.

For Jacob Vickers, he’s wanted to wear the blue badge since an early age.

Our biggest job is to protect and serve our community, whether it’s kids or adults as a whole. The oath isn’t just something you say; it’s something you have to live by honestly,” Vickers said.

Aldo Moran is a reserves police officer. He believes it’s vital to serve his community.

“I’ve always been a servant to the public, and this is something that was a calling. It’s something that I do on a regular basis. It’s a huge expectation and it’s a huge honor,” Moran said.

Matthew Gooden was also sworn in on Wednesday.

“It’s been a savior for us because we certainly didn’t have the policeman we needed for large events,” Miller said.

He said it’s a tough job around the clock, and he’s happy to see more interest from recruits and prospects.

“Lately, it’s been very difficult for us to recruit policeman. We’re not in that boat alone. It’s nationwide. It’s very very difficult to find people who want to do this job anymore,” Miller said. “ We have three fine fellas who were willing to step up. We appreciate that. We’re lucky to have them and looking for more.”

Keeping officers on-duty is also challenging as some may choose a different route years down the line.

The chief is grateful his department can fill the gaps where needed.

“So far, we have not have to cut any kind of services. We’ve been able to maintain that. In the ‘90s when we hired folks, it was easy. This was a job people thought they’ve like to try and do and a many of them stuck with it, but it’s not so easy now. This is not a job people want to step into,” Miller said.

The department will continue to search for new recruits.

