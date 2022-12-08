Things To Know Thursday, December 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms

Bones discovered in the City of Pearl on Wednesday are human, the coroner has confirmed. The remains were found near Sweet Home Church Road and Coroner David Ruth says that, at this time, he can’t estimate how long they have been there. According to City of Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn, the remains appear to be male and no foul play seems to be involved. The bones will be taken to The State Crime Lab for further testing.

2. Hinds County leaders approve new redistricting plan

If you live and vote in Hinds County, big changes are coming your way. The district lines have now been redrawn. This comes after the Board of Supervisors voted on a redistricting plan. The plan passed in a 3-2 vote during a special called meeting Wednesday night. The county saw a loss in population and is now having to divide all five districts equally. Some of the changes include the Pocahontas Community going from being in District 2 to now being in District 1, and the Learned Community going from District 2 to now being in District 5.

3. Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction

The Adams County Sheriff’s office has arrested the woman who purchased the interior part of the Metrocenter Mall. Deputies arrested Emily Seiferth-Sanders, 64, Tuesday at a family member’s home. She was picked up on a warrant out of Jefferson County connected to a false pretense conviction in a 2013 business scheme. In March of 2012, Sanders was initially arrested on charges of embezzlement under contract in Jefferson County. The grand jury changed the charges against her to false pretense. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison but only served two and was also ordered to pay $132,000 in restitution. But according to Jefferson County Circuit Court documents, Sanders failed to comply with the sentencing order and has yet to pay “the majority of the restitution.” Sanders still owes Mississippi $107,569.50.

