LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays

Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday...
Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning.

The Port City Cafe waitresses, Sidney Searles and Lexi Green, say they were catering a group for breakfast. When it came time to cash out, the customer put a stack of money on the counter... $3,200, coming just in time for the holidays.

“We didn’t realize what we were getting in to as far as what came after,” Searles said. “I cried. It was super sweet. I’ve worked here for six years and probably the most I’ve ever been tipped was about $200, and that was a lot.”

“We’re all here to make money and pay our bills and take care of our kids,” Green said. “It’s Christmas time too, so you know, it really helps.”

The waitresses split the money between each other and the kitchen staff.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
A steady stream of customers visited this Jackson, Miss., convenience store, in search of...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi

Latest News

Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route.
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
The hotel has partnered with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 10 a.m....
King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn hiring Wednesday, December 7
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide on Today at 11
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium