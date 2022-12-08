LawCall
No injuries reported after Ridgeland apartment complex catches fire

By WLBT Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Ridgeland Wednesday night.

Residents of the Arbors at Natchez Trace Apartments told WLBT News that the fire began around 8 p.m., but was under control when our crews arrived around 10 p.m.

Only one building in the complex suffered damage, and everyone inside the damaged complex did make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

