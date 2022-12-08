LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Mississippi Valley State head coach resigns, joins Coach Prime in Colorado

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Valley State University’s head football coach, Vincent Dancy, leaves to join Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado.

Dancy announced his resignation Thursday after five years in charge of the Delta Devils football program. He is rumored to join Coach Prime’s staff at CU as an analyst.

“We are thankful to Coach Dancy for his service to MVSU,” MVSU President Jerryl Briggs said. “He has served Valley in various capacities, a coach, a leader of young men, and a mentor to countless individuals throughout his time. He will always be a part of the Valley family and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Dancy had an overall record of 10-38 during his period at MVSU while juggling scholarship limitations. Four of his 10 wins came in 2021, compiling the Delta Devils’ most wins in a single season in nearly a decade.

Defensive Coordinator Javier Gonzalez was appointed as the interim head coach following the departure of Dancy.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
A steady stream of customers visited this Jackson, Miss., convenience store, in search of...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi

Latest News

4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
JSU Men’s Basketball, Coach Mo Williams earn first win of the season
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State looks to create more history in BoomBox Classic rematch, SWAC Championship Game