Man sentenced to over 100 years following conviction of sexual battery charges

Man sentenced to over 100 years following sexual conviction of battery charges
Man sentenced to over 100 years following sexual conviction of battery charges(PCSO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Robert Earl Varnado was arrested with two other men during an “extensive human trafficking investigation.”

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the trial for Varnado concluded, resulting in him being found guilty of seven counts of sexual battery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 120 years, 20 years suspended, leaving 100 years to serve.

