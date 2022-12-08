Man sentenced to over 100 years following conviction of sexual battery charges

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Robert Earl Varnado was arrested with two other men during an “extensive human trafficking investigation.”

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the trial for Varnado concluded, resulting in him being found guilty of seven counts of sexual battery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 120 years, 20 years suspended, leaving 100 years to serve.

