Magic of Lights bringing holiday cheer to the city of Brandon

Organizers planning to extend the holiday event for another week.
By Ashley Garner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magic of Lights display located in Brandon is bringing lots of holiday cheer to the city.

The light show has brought more than 20,000 visitors to the Brandon Amphitheater, and has exceeded expectations in terms of ticket sales, says Mayor Butch Lee.

Magic of Lights is a drive-through holiday experience with more than 2 million lights, featuring a variety of displays like Barbie, Monster Trucks, dinosaurs and of course, Santa.

”The original estimate was 20,000 vehicles/tickets to be sold and we have already exceeded that,” Lee said. “So, things are going very, very well.”

“We have been blessed with great weather and great people, and we just want to continue to generate a quality experience for families with kids and senior adults to enjoy.”

Organizers are now planning to extend Magic of Lights for an additional week. Tickets are $15 per vehicle. For more information, click here.

