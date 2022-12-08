Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.
Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Crosby confirmed that Jones’ family had been notified.
The accident happened on County Road 17 about a half mile from the Mississippi 528 intersection
Bay Springs Police Department is investigating, and WDAM 7 is expecting more information on Thursday.
