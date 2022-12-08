Hinds County Board of Supervisors vote on new redistricting plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live and vote in Hinds County, big changes are coming your way.

The district lines have now been redrawn. This comes after the Board of Supervisors voted on a redistricting plan.

The plan passed in a 3-2 vote during a special called meeting Wednesday night.

The county saw a loss in population and is now having to divide all five districts equally. Some of the changes include the Pocahontas Community going from being in District 2 to now being in District 1, and the Learned Community going from District 2 to now being in District 5.

County leaders were given eight different plans to choose from. Members on the board had mixed views about the plan that was selected.

”I think the people in the rural [areas] are going to be better served because all supervisors have some rural now,” said Supervisor Credell Calhoun, who’s the board president and represents District 3.

“I’ve been getting many calls by people in the rural areas that they are not getting their roads taken care of,” he added. “Now we have more funds that’s going to be going into rural areas.”

“I was not really pleased with the outcome, but I’m here to work no matter where they want me to work and no matter what areas that I represent,” said Supervisor Robert Graham, who represents District 1. “I’m here to make sure that we get roads repaired, roads paved, and bridges repaired.”

The new redistricting plan will be in effect when candidates begin qualifying for elections next year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.