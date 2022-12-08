LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

GM to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America

General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.
General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.

The plan to install up to 40,000 chargers comes amid GM’s plans to sell exclusively zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035.

While they won’t be so-called “Level 3″ chargers that can charge an EV to 80 percent of its battery capacity in a half hour or so, they will be the slower, yet still relatively powerful “Level 2″ chargers.

They will go in places where drivers might leave their vehicles parked for a couple of hours, like parks, sports venues or downtown shopping districts.

If all 40,000 units are installed, GM’s move would nearly double the current number of charging stations of this type in America, which currently stands at about 43,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Shaquille Smith ,27, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint

Latest News

Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons has started a petition to remove fans...
Basketball coach starts petition to remove fans from select events amid racism allegations
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter
Despite inflation, holiday shopping traffic is up compared to 2022
Despite inflation, holiday shopping traffic is up compared to 2022