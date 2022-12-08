LawCall
First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth Thursday; unsettled pattern continues

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Another ‘near-record’ warm day ahead as our upper ridge continues to pump unseasonably toasty and muggy air into the region. Outside of morning fog banks, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our next front will slowly begin to slip into the region overnight – sparking a few showers late with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: With a front poised to sweep through the region, expect an uptick in widely spaced showers and a few storms. We’ll stay warm with highs in the 70s. Rain showers will tend to fade through the afternoon hours. We’ll trend variably cloudy overnight with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With our nearly stalled front nearby, it’ll continue to keep the pattern unsettled through the weekend and early next week. Expect sporadic rain opportunities to emerge through Saturday late afternoon and evening into early Sunday. We’ll run lower to middle 70s Saturday; upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday. Our next true front looks to come through by mid-week and could yield a few stronger storms as it rolls through. Behind it, more December-esque temperatures will settle into the region.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

