D’Iberville considering ban on kratom products

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Kratom was the topic of discussion Wednesday night in D’Iberville as the city council discussed a possible ban on the product.

The Mayo Clinic calls kratom an herbal supplement that can be used as a stimulant at low doses or treat chronic pain at higher doses.

D’Iberville police say the city has 14 businesses selling the product.

Chief Shannon Nobles said he started doing research after more businesses were seeking approval to sell. He shared his concerns with WLOX.

“Where there’s no regulation, that means anybody can buy it,” he said. “There’s also research that it’s addictive, so that is a concern that a child or teenager could purchase kratom from the store in the city of D’Iberville to be addictive and also lead to overdose and death.”

They’ll decide at future council meetings if they’ll follow suit with cities like Oxford and ban the product.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.