LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms

Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Bones discovered in the City of Pearl on Wednesday are human, the coroner has confirmed.

The remains were found near Sweet Home Church Road and Coroner David Ruth says that, at this time, he can’t estimate how long they have been there.

According to City of Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn, the remains appear to be male and no foul play seems to be involved.

The bones will be taken to The State Crime Lab for further testing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Shaquille Smith ,27, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint

Latest News

Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version