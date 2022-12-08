Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Bones discovered in the City of Pearl on Wednesday are human, the coroner has confirmed.

The remains were found near Sweet Home Church Road and Coroner David Ruth says that, at this time, he can’t estimate how long they have been there.

According to City of Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn, the remains appear to be male and no foul play seems to be involved.

The bones will be taken to The State Crime Lab for further testing.

