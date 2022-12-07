Woman who purchased portion of Metrocenter Mall arrested for defaulting on payments in 2013 conviction

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Sheriff’s office has arrested the woman who purchased part of the Metrocenter Mall.

Deputies arrested Emily Seiferth-Sanders Tuesday at a family member’s home. She was picked up on a warrant out of Jefferson County connected to a false pretense conviction in a 2013 business scheme.

In March of 2012, Sanders was initially arrested on charges of embezzlement under contract in Jefferson County. The grand jury changed the charges against her to false pretense. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison but only served two and was also ordered to pay $132,000 in restitution.

But according to Jefferson County Circuit Court documents, Sanders failed to comply with the sentencing order and has yet to pay “the majority of the restitution.”

Sanders still owes Mississippi $107,569.50.

“When a defendant sentenced… to make restitution defaults in the payment… the district attorney may issue a show cause citation or a warrant of arrest for his appearance,” court documents read.

“Unless the defendant shows that his default was not attributable to an intentional refusal to obey the order of the court... the court may find that his default constitutes contempt and may order him committed until... the restitution part thereof is paid,” the documents go on to say.

Also, Larry Stamps and the law firm Stamps & Stamps, the attorney who has represented Sanders until now, withdrew as her legal counsel on December 6.

A hearing against Sanders for failure to pay restitution is set for December 12 at 9 a.m. before Jefferson County Judge Tomika H. Irving.

Sanders will remain in Adams County until Jefferson County deputies transport her to their facility.

