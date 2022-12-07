LawCall
WLBT/Gray Television host training workshop for investigative reporting

Investigative television reporters, photographers and producers listen during seminar in Ridgeland(source: WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to protecting our rights, investigative journalism is fundamental. With that in mind, WLBT and parent company, Gray Television, footed the bill and hosted more than 50 reporters, photographers, news and digital producers for a training seminar in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Award winning investigative journalists Lee Zurik, Brendan Keefe and Jamie Grey expanded on a variety of topics like “Looking for the investigative angle,” “Bullet Proofing and Fact Checking” and also demonstrated the latest camera equipment, showcasing and interviewing techniques; all designed to hone investigative skills.

Lee Zurik, who is also Vice President Investigations for Gray Television, explained why such training is so important.

Lee Zurik
Lee Zurik(WLBT)

Zurik said, “We’re the only ones out there who have the ability, I believe to, you know, to ask the tough questions that hold the powerful accountable to give a voice to the voiceless. And if we’re not doing that, who else is, who’s holding our government officials accountable, who’s looking out for people who really don’t have the ability to stand up for themselves?”

“Our society is better off; democracy is better off with investigative reporting, and I hope that you know, we help bring better investigative reporting to our television stations across the state across this region, including right here in Jackson and look, our team in Jackson is incredible. We have a great team here at Jackson at WLBT, a legacy TV station known across this country, and look, we hope we share tools that can better the coverage even here in Jackson, too.”

Journalists who attended, were here from several states around the southern region, including Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Zurik said Gray Television is committed to helping reporters get better at investigative reporting because democracy and society are better off with it.

