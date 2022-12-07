Things To Know Wednesday, December 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Council asks JPD to refer gun crime cases to U.S. Attorney’s Office

The Jackson City Council wants more gun cases to be turned over to the federal government for prosecution. Tuesday, the council approved a non-binding resolution asking the Jackson Police Department to refer criminal cases involving felons with firearms to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The resolution was introduced by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes who said he recently met with officials from the USAO and FBI. He says the help is needed, in part, due to shortages within the Jackson Police Department and Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.

2. Claiborne County law enforcement rallies around woman in need of a kidney

The Claiborne County Law enforcement family is coming to the aid of one of their own. The E-911 coordinator, who helps save lives in the community, is praying that her daughter’s life can be saved. The detention worker returns home to Port Gibson in a battle for survival. “My kidneys are no longer functioning. The type of disease is fast acting,” said Symia Bailey. She has FSGS Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, also known as End Stage Kidney Disease. In September of 2018, the Alcorn University graduate was a case worker at Crossroads Correctional Center in Montana when she began having stomach pain. “It was no warning sign. I went into immediate end-stage renal disease,” said Bailey. “It was thought I could not be helped, but through the grace of God, I’ve managed to live, and with treatment, I’m ok.”

3. City seeking federal grant to determine whether it needs new water treatment plant

Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, rear, as they walk past sedimentation basins at the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

A grant currently being sought by the city of Jackson could help shape Jackson’s water system for decades to come. Tuesday, the city council voted 6-0-1 to authorize the mayor to apply for more than $9.6 million through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program. If approved, the grant would be used to determine whether Jackson needs to build a new water treatment plant or refurbish its existing ones, said Acting City Engineer Robert Lee. “It’s a planning and design grant for either a new water plant or refurbishing our existing water plants,” he said. “The planning piece of it is to see what our production needs are and then, from the planning side, do the design work.”

