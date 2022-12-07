Silver Alert issued for missing Pearl man with ‘multiple’ medical conditions

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police need your help in locating Christopher James Williamson, 36.

Williamson has been missing since Monday, December 5, and has multiple medical conditions that could be impairing his judgment.

He was last seen driving a Black 2003 GMC Sierra with a camper shell.

The vehicle was last seen in Biloxi on December 6 around 3:30 p.m.

If you have any information that can help, please contact Det. Michael Hollingsworth at (601) 863-3221 or the Pearl Police Department at (601) 939-7000.

