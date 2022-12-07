LawCall
Silver Alert issued for missing Pearl man with ‘multiple’ medical conditions

Chris Williamson, 36
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police need your help in locating Christopher James Williamson, 36.

Williamson has been missing since Monday, December 5, and has multiple medical conditions that could be impairing his judgment.

He was last seen driving a Black 2003 GMC Sierra with a camper shell.

The vehicle was last seen in Biloxi on December 6 around 3:30 p.m.

If you have any information that can help, please contact Det. Michael Hollingsworth at (601) 863-3221 or the Pearl Police Department at (601) 939-7000.

