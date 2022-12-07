Organization to open resource center to help animals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been over a year since Jackson’s Animal Shelter closed its doors because of the poor quality of the building.

Now, one organization is stepping up to get a handling on the stray population in the capital.

Best Friends has been looking to help the city of Jackson get the shelter up and running again for a while now, and while these doors are still closed, they are going to be opening a resource center to address the stray animal issues.

“We are planning on opening up a community Jackson Resource Center. Just providing the resources to make sure the animal subjects that are being taken care of,” said Lisa Barrett, Best Friends Southeast Senior Strategist.

However, the resource center will not be taking in animals themselves.

“We’ll be offering services like free spay and neuters vaccinations, micro tips, free food, free cat litter, resources for behavior training, and resources to re-home your animals,” Barret said.

Best Friends had offered the city of Jackson up to $300,000 worth of free services back in January; however, Barrett says that offer has not been accepted yet. They still want to help residents and the strays.

“Because they don’t have a shelter and because they do have one of the highest killing organizations in the country, in that area, we’re trying to reduce the euthanasia in that organization, as well as trying to help the animals in the Jackson area,” said Barrett.

Along with free pet supplies, the Center will also be a third party between residents and animal controls around the metro to find foster homes for pets.

“Jackson is the capital of Mississippi, you know. Y’all should be setting an example for the rest of the state,” Barrett expressed. “So we feel that it’s very important to get Jackson up and running well and be an example for the rest of the state.”

Barrett says the organization is looking for a permanent manager to run the resource center and hopes to have it up and running by Spring 2023.

