Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired.
By Micah Bray, Greg Dailey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A manager at an Olive Garden restaurant in Kansas was fired after a harsh message was sent to employees about taking time off.

A representative with the chain confirmed the Overland Park restaurant manager’s firing to KCTV on Tuesday.

“We are no longer taking ANY excuse for calling off,” the manager’s message read in part. “If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If it’s a ‘family emergency,’ too bad. Go work somewhere else.”

The message also said anyone who calls in more than once in the 30 days since it was sent out will no longer work at the restaurant.

The manager describes her own work ethic in the message, saying she worked when she felt sick and even made it to work after her car was totaled once.

The message ends with a “thank you” to the employees who come in to work on time.

“We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members,” the representative said. “This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

