Mike Espy to chair international agricultural development organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A familiar face has been tapped to chair an international agricultural development organization working to ensuring people across the globe have plenty to eat.

Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture has appointed Mike Espy as chair of the CNFA Board of Directors.

Espy, a former U.S. representative and Secretary of Agriculture under former President Bill Clinton, was voted into the position with the unanimous support of the board, according to a CNFA news release.

Espy, who has served on the CNFA board since 2008, also makes history, becoming the first African American to serve in the top position.

“I am honored that the CNFA board has entrusted me to chair this extraordinary organization,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with [board members] to ensure the continued success of our current initiatives around the world - and of those yet to come.”

Espy replaces Elin Miller, who served in the role from 2017 to 2022.

Locally, Espy is the founder of Mike Espy PLLC, and is the board attorney for the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

CNFA was founded in 1985 as the Citizens Network for Foreign Affairs, with the goal of “building a broader public understanding of U.S. international relationships and its increasing importance, particularly with regard to developing countries.”

The group changed its name later “to be more representative of its focus on international agricultural development.”

Today, the group works with countries around the globe, including in Africa, Europe and Eurasia, South and Central Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa, its website states.

Its work includes designing and implementing “sustainable, enterprise-based agricultural initiatives” to meet growing demands for food.

“With the global population surpassing 8 billion people, now more than ever it is critical that the most vulnerable groups have access to the resources they need to sustain a healthy livelihood,” Espy said. “As chair, I will make sure that CNFA continues to go above and beyond to work with local and global partners to meet the world’s growing demand for food.”

