JPD asking for help to ID man accused of auto burglary

JPD asking for help to ID man accused of auto burglary
JPD asking for help to ID man accused of auto burglary(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is wanted for auto burglary.

Police also said the individual is also wanted for “various” crimes, but investigators didn’t get into specifics.

If you know this individual or where he is, contact Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

