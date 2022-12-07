LawCall
Jackson man sentenced to 6 years in prison for armed carjacking

According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint on February 7, 2021, in Jackson.
According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint on February 7, 2021, in Jackson.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for armed carjacking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint on February 7, 2021, in Jackson.

Holder pleaded guilty to the armed carjacking on August 29, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Jackson Police Department.

