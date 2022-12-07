Jackson man sentenced to 6 years in prison for armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for armed carjacking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint on February 7, 2021, in Jackson.

Holder pleaded guilty to the armed carjacking on August 29, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Jackson Police Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.