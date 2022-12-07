Illegal dumping creating an eyesore and concerns for one Jackson pastor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Illegal dumping continues to be an issue in the Capital City. Just ask Pastor David L. Coleman. He pastors Full Gospel Christ Center on McRaven Road.

The area is filled with tires, beer bottles, couches, and garbage scattered everywhere on both sides of the street.

“You name it, it’s out here,” Cole described. “They come, and they just dump it, clean out an apartment or whatever else. When they got something new at their house, they come down here and public dump it.”

Coleman admits trash everywhere is a disheartening sight to see.

“Members don’t like it, and it’s creating an eyesore, and it looks bad for the church and the community,” the pastor expressed.

But as bad as it is, this issue isn’t anything new.

Coleman said the illegal dumping has been going on for years.

In fact, he said he’s gone to city leaders before looking for a solution.

“I’d like to see them put some cameras up. I’d like to see them put the streetlights back up because the streetlights do not work,” said Coleman.

“When you have one nuisance property in the community, then not long after it’s going to become a dumping ground. It’s going to become an eyesore. It’s the unforgotten areas, just like this area here,” said Councilman Aaron Banks, who represents Ward 6.

The councilman said he’s also had enough.

That’s why he’s holding a meeting this week where he’s proposing new laws that would bring more accountability to property owners.

“One, they’re going to have to register with the city of Jackson,” Banks explained.” Number two, they’ll be subject for inspection, especially if they have overgrown lots, especially if they have properties that are falling out of compliance with city ordinances and city laws.”

Banks said this is all in an effort to clean and get rid of the blighted areas in the city.

“One of the things that we know for sure is all of the abandoned apartment buildings, a lot of the abandoned houses that have become dumping sites, a lot of the abandoned duplexes were rental properties that went down at some point and time. Those landlords are responsible for keeping their property up, and we have to have a way to track it,” said Banks. “There has to be accountability for those contractors that might clean up a job somewhere, then get on South McRaven Road and dump it, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to bring the property value up, and we got to let people know that we are going just as serious at enforcing laws in Jackson, as they are in Madison, Ridgeland, Clinton, and the surrounding areas.”

The meeting that Councilman Banks is hosting will take Wednesday evening at 7 o’clock.

It will be virtual, and you have to RSVP to receive the zoom link.

If anyone is interested in attending the meeting, email kcole@jacksonms.gov to RSVP.

