WATCH LIVE: Gray Media Training Center to honor inaugural class at ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students will be celebrating a major milestone in their college careers Wednesday, as they graduate from the Gray Media Training Center’s fall program.

Ten interns will be honored at a ceremony at Char Restaurant for completing the 14-week program that included training in broadcast and digital journalism.

The ceremony is expected to begin shortly.

The Gray Media Training Center was established at WLBT this year with dual purposes of preparing college students for the changing media environment and increasing diversity within the broadcast industry.

“The Gray Media Training Center at WLBT will improve the diversity of our company and the entire industry. I am so thankful to work for an organization that is willing to invest in a program to develop our future leaders and extra excited that they made that investment right here in Mississippi,” said WLBT Regional Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry.

The program seeks out students from colleges across Mississippi, with a focus on students at HBCUs.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Mississippi HBCU students. I’m excited about the future of our industry,” said Michael White, the center’s director of operations.

This fall’s class features representatives from Alcorn State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University and Hinds Community College.

Several participants have already received job offers and additional scholarships as a result of their involvement.

Graduates include: Delesha Banks, Mekiyla Brown, Joliyah Daughtry, Tiara Jackson, De’Nautis Liddell, Harmony Porter, Jasmine Puckett, Makyla Simmons, Dejona Sims and Kori Ann Walters.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.