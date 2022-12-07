Georgia man faces several charges after assaulting Mississippi officer

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Georgia man was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, and possession of stolen property.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a stolen Ford Bronco out of Georgia traveling on I-20 and proceeded to pull the vehicle over.

A press release says the deputy got out of his car and asked the driver, Timothy Benton, 34, for his identification. Benton then drove off, striking the deputy as he pulled away.

The deputy returned to his vehicle and pursued Benton but backed off after the suspect started driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on I-20, according to a press release.

Members of the Puckett Police Department soon spotted the vehicle on Highway 13 before continuing eastbound on Highway 18 into Smith County. PPD and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were able to stop the vehicle and take Benton into custody on Highway 18 near Raleigh.

A press release says Benton was transported to the Rankin County jail, where he is facing multiple charges. He also faces charges out of Georgia.

