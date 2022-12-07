LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Georgia man faces several charges after assaulting Mississippi officer

Timothy Benton
Timothy Benton(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Georgia man was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, and possession of stolen property.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a stolen Ford Bronco out of Georgia traveling on I-20 and proceeded to pull the vehicle over.

A press release says the deputy got out of his car and asked the driver, Timothy Benton, 34, for his identification. Benton then drove off, striking the deputy as he pulled away.

The deputy returned to his vehicle and pursued Benton but backed off after the suspect started driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on I-20, according to a press release.

Members of the Puckett Police Department soon spotted the vehicle on Highway 13 before continuing eastbound on Highway 18 into Smith County. PPD and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were able to stop the vehicle and take Benton into custody on Highway 18 near Raleigh.

A press release says Benton was transported to the Rankin County jail, where he is facing multiple charges. He also faces charges out of Georgia.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
Randall Smith
Bond denied for man accused of killing JSU student
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
George Robinson, Jr.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Investigative television reporters, photographers and producers listen during seminar in...
WLBT/Gray Television host training workshop for investigative reporting
Jackson City Council discusses water issues at a previous meeting.
Council asks JPD to refer gun crime cases to U.S. Attorney’s Office
Organization to open resource center to help animals