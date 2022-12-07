LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

First Alert Forecast: warm and mostly quiet over the next couple of days

Unsettled weather ahead
Unsettled weather ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another warm, December afternoon is expected across central Mississippi today. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a gusty south wind around 20 MPH. A few isolated showers are also possible, mainly to the north near a stalled boundary, but most spots will remain dry. Our weather will stay warm throughout this evening and overnight with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Well-above average temperatures will continue in our forecast for Thursday as well. We should see highs peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow afternoon, which will be close to record breaking.

A weak front is expected to slip in from the north by Friday to bring a few showers to the area. Otherwise, it will knock back temperatures just a bit for Friday and this weekend. Scattered showers will be possible at times over the weekend as this front stalls out overhead. It looks like late Saturday into Sunday will be the best chance to see rain. Unsettled weather will continue into next week as a stronger cold front approaches from the west. This system could feature the risk for severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday. We will have a better idea on this potential closer to time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Shaquille Smith ,27, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint
Jackson woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM on Terry Road
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Warm temperatures continue through Thursday. Then unsettled weather pattern returns this...
First Alert Forecast: Our warming trend continues through Thursday, with an unsettled weather pattern returning into the weekend. Strong storms are possible for us Tuesday and Wednesday of next week!
Unsettled weather patterns are on the way for us this weekend. Strong storms returning Tuesday...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Slight drop in temperatures by late week
First Alert Forecast: breezy, warm weather likely through mid-week