First Alert Forecast: warm and mostly quiet over the next couple of days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another warm, December afternoon is expected across central Mississippi today. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a gusty south wind around 20 MPH. A few isolated showers are also possible, mainly to the north near a stalled boundary, but most spots will remain dry. Our weather will stay warm throughout this evening and overnight with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Well-above average temperatures will continue in our forecast for Thursday as well. We should see highs peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow afternoon, which will be close to record breaking.

A weak front is expected to slip in from the north by Friday to bring a few showers to the area. Otherwise, it will knock back temperatures just a bit for Friday and this weekend. Scattered showers will be possible at times over the weekend as this front stalls out overhead. It looks like late Saturday into Sunday will be the best chance to see rain. Unsettled weather will continue into next week as a stronger cold front approaches from the west. This system could feature the risk for severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday. We will have a better idea on this potential closer to time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.