First Alert Forecast: Our warming trend continues through Thursday, with an unsettled weather pattern returning into the weekend. Strong storms are possible for us Tuesday and Wednesday of next week!

Warm temperatures continue through Thursday. Then unsettled weather pattern returns this weekend as showers and storms move into the South region. Strong storms are expected to impact our viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

Wednesday, our warming trend continues with Highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Record temps could be broken throughout the region between today and Thursday as Highs reach near the 80s and in the 80s. Lows on Wednesday night fall to the low 60s. Some fog is present near southern portions of Mississippi, and we are experiencing cloudy skies to start this Wednesday morning.

Thursday, temperatures continue to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for Highs with partly sunny skies. Thursday night, another front will approach, bringing rain chances back into the forecast. Going into Friday we could see a few storms develop with light to moderate rainfall.

Heading into the weekend:

The cold front will move into the area as we head into Friday. This will help temperatures fall back into the 70s. Friday holds a 30% chance of showers, with Highs nearing the low 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday, our rain chances continue, as another front moves into the area. Storm development happens on Sunday. A 50% chance of storms on Sunday. For both Saturday and Sunday, Highs look to fall into the 60s.

Unsettled weather patterns are on the way for us this weekend. Strong storms returning Tuesday and Wednesday next week and then cooler temps to follow.

Next week:

Monday and Tuesday, our storm development looks to continue throughout South Mississippi. A 50% chance of showers and intense storms are expected. Highs are expected to continue into the low 70s for each day.

