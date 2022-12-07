Entergy offering free energy efficiency kits to save on bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy customers in Mississippi will be able to receive a free energy efficiency kit just in time for the winter.

It’s part of Operation Bill Assist, which Entergy launched as part of a $3.2 million investment to help customers with high bills.

Customers can request the kits, which include:

Four standard LED bulbs

Two specialty LED bulbs

One advanced power strip

One LED night light

Two bathroom faucet aerators

17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping

Entergy claims these kits, plus their online savings tools, can help customers save up to $300 per year.

Click here to order your free kit.

