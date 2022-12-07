LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Entergy offering free energy efficiency kits to save on bills

An Entergy energy efficiency kit
An Entergy energy efficiency kit(Entergy)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy customers in Mississippi will be able to receive a free energy efficiency kit just in time for the winter.

It’s part of Operation Bill Assist, which Entergy launched as part of a $3.2 million investment to help customers with high bills.

Customers can request the kits, which include:

  • Four standard LED bulbs
  • Two specialty LED bulbs
  • One advanced power strip
  • One LED night light
  • Two bathroom faucet aerators
  • 17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping

Entergy claims these kits, plus their online savings tools, can help customers save up to $300 per year.

Click here to order your free kit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
A steady stream of customers visited this Jackson, Miss., convenience store, in search of...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, December 8
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth Thursday; unsettled pattern continues
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: foggy areas early; sun, near-record warmth late
The application process for the next FBI Citizens Academy begins in February.
Jackson Field Office of the FBI recruiting participants for the Citizens Academy
Hinds County Board of Supervisors vote on new redistricting plan
Hinds County leaders approve new redistricting plan