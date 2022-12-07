Entergy offering free energy efficiency kits to save on bills
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy customers in Mississippi will be able to receive a free energy efficiency kit just in time for the winter.
It’s part of Operation Bill Assist, which Entergy launched as part of a $3.2 million investment to help customers with high bills.
Customers can request the kits, which include:
- Four standard LED bulbs
- Two specialty LED bulbs
- One advanced power strip
- One LED night light
- Two bathroom faucet aerators
- 17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping
Entergy claims these kits, plus their online savings tools, can help customers save up to $300 per year.
Click here to order your free kit.
