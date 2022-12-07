Crews tear down old OYO hotel as part of state’s efforts to spruce up area around fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Contractors working to tear down the old OYO hotel on Greymont Street represents the latest movement in the state’s plans for three properties there.

One of those properties is the old Dennery’s restaurant, which came down in July.

The property is currently being used by a Christmas Tree vendor.

And in July, the same site provided 300 additional parking spaces for the Mississippi State Fair.

When the OYO hotel property is cleared, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson hopes to open up another 300 spaces come time for the Dixie National Rodeo in February.

“We have struggled with parking for years, especially when we have these big livestock shows come to town and all the families that come,” he said. “So, this is helping our situation. It’ll help us for the rodeo. It’ll help us for next year’s State Fair and going into the future.”

The third property is the location of the now-defunct Regency Hotel and Conference Center. The site continues causing problems for the state and has for several months now.

That’s because the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) is struggling to take ownership of it.

“You know, I don’t think that the Department of Finance Administration has finalized that. I do know that the hotel, I read that the hotel had ceased operations, but I don’t know exactly where they are in the process,” Gibson said. “But I know they’re they were getting close towards a resolution on that. And I will have to let DFA answer that. But it’s in the process.”

Officials with DFA declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

