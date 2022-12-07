Claiborne County law enforcement rallies around woman in need of a kidney

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County Law enforcement family is coming to the aid of one of their own. The E-911 coordinator, who helps save lives in the community, is praying that her daughter’s life can be saved. The detention worker returns home to Port Gibson in a battle for survival.

“My kidneys are no longer functioning. The type of disease is fast acting,” said Symia Bailey.

She has FSGS Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, also known as End Stage Kidney Disease. In September of 2018, the Alcorn University graduate was a case worker at Crossroads Correctional Center in Montana when she began having stomach pain.

“It was no warning sign. I went into immediate end-stage renal disease,” said Bailey. “It was thought I could not be helped, but through the grace of God, I’ve managed to live, and with treatment, I’m ok.”

Three years ago, doctors gave her three to six months to live. The 31-year-old needs a kidney transplant. Her kidneys are only functioning at 10 percent.

“I had a lot of praying people that were there for me,” said Sabrina Bailey.

She is Claiborne County’s 9-11 coordinator and Symia’s mother. Her daughter’s diagnosis came when she had just lost her mother.

“It is so hard to see your child on the verge of dying, knowing that there’s nothing at that moment that you can do,” said Sabrina Bailey.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is rallying around the family to hold a blood drive in Symia’s honor. It’s an effort to educate the public about this disease and replenish the blood supply.

“I was amazed that the community that I loved and I grew up in it loved me back,” said the renal patient.

The blood drive will be held during the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department Triad Program and National Night on December 14th. It will be held at 10 a.m. at the Multipurpose building in Port Gibson.

