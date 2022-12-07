LawCall
Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash

MHP says a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross of Columbia, was traveling...

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck on Highway 98 in Walthall County.

It happened on December 5 around 8 p.m.

MHP says a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 when it collided with a bicycle driven by 49-year-old Lonnell James of Tylertown, traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Highway 98.

The bicyclist, Lonnell James, received severe injuries from the crash and died at Forest General Hospital on December 6.

This crash remains under investigation.

