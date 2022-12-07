LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Ark. teen elected youngest Black mayor in U.S.

Jaylen Smith
Jaylen Smith(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor of Earle.

He shared the news on social media, saying “It’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas.”

“I have what it takes as a first comer,” Smith told Action News 5 in August. “I want to get a lot done at this amount of time. I want to do what it takes to better the city of Earle, Arkansas.”

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Shaquille Smith ,27, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
Jackson woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM on Terry Road

Latest News

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
MHP says a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross of Columbia, was traveling...
Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash
Chris Williamson, 36
Silver Alert issued for missing Pearl man with ‘multiple’ medical conditions
According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint on...
Jackson man sentenced to 6 years in prison for armed carjacking